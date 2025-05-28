Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.: Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2024") ending March 31, 2025. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

On a Trailing Four Quarter ("TFQ") basis:

As of March 31, 2025, bookings decreased to $4,365,698, a decrease of 14%, when compared to $5,071,105 as of December 31, 2024, with delivery anticipated over the next three years. Of this, $3,636,637 is expected to be recognized over the next 12 months.

TFQ revenue was $3,001,003, a 50% decrease from $5,950,005 in the corresponding previous period.

TFQ recurring revenue was $676,137 a 40% decrease from $1,120,838 in the corresponding previous period.

TFQ Gross Profit decreased to $1,563,054 compared to $2,716,412 in the comparable period, an 42% decrease. However, the gross margin percentage increased to 52% from 46% with the comparative TFQ period of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ($2,634,592) as compared to ($1,629,513) for the previous period, a 62% decrease from the comparative period of 2024. This increase is mainly attributable to financing challenges which also impacted revenue in 2024 which have now been resolved.

Cash as of March 31, 2025, was $128,971 and remained stable through Q1.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $1,800,000 remaining from its IRAP Green Fund contract. At this time, it expects to receive $1,300,000 of that amount by the end of Q2 2025.



For Q1 F2024:

Q1 2025 revenue was $1,051,261, a 30% increase from $808,553 in Q1 2024.

Recurring revenue comprised $217,662 of the quarter's revenue compared to $300,786 in Q1 2024, a 28% decrease.

Gross Profit for Q1 2025 was $551,601 compared to $338,339 for Q1 2024, a 63% increase, mainly due to higher revenue for the quarter. The Gross Margin percentage for the quarter was quite healthy at 52%, increasing from 42% from the comparative quarter of 2024.



Clear Blue 2.0 - A Strong Foundation for 2025

Looking forward, Clear Blue sees three key themes as critical to triggering high growth for the company:

Smart Solar Lighting Goes Mainstream

Clear Blue is powering the shift as smart solar lighting becomes the default for municipalities, power utilities, and Departments of Transportation (DoTs) seeking sustainable, intelligent lighting solutions. (Clear Blue Products: Illumient & Senti)

Road to Zero Diesel: Empowering Africa's Telecom Transition

As telecom operators across Africa transition away from diesel, Clear Blue delivers high-performance solar power systems that ensure energy reliability and cost savings-supporting the continent's clean energy future. (Clear Blue Products: Micro & Nano)

Enabling Satellite Internet & IoT Expansion

Satellite internet is now critical infrastructure. Through our partnership with Eutelsat, Clear Blue is enabling large-scale rollouts of satellite-powered community internet and IoT services across emerging markets-unlocking a projected $25M revenue opportunity over the next three years. (Clear Blue's Product: Pico)

Having filled out Clear Blue's portfolio with 3 new products over the last two years, and having successfully completed the financial restructuring, Clear Blue is building a strong growth trajectory around the above key vectors.

Said CEO of Clear Blue, Miriam Tuerk, "In the quarter, the company successfully completed that last component of its financial restructuring, a herculean effort which demanded the energy of the entire management team. Now it's time to look forward, build a strong growth trajectory and deliver to our stakeholders the results that everyone believes this company can deliver."

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday May 29th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the financial restructuring, the Company's 2024 results, and to provide an update on its 2025 outlook and growth plan going forward. Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_06KGLRU8Tf6oobFxiB1LtQ

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice."

