Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce it signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Eutelsat Group (FP: ETL) ("Eutelsat"), on December 17, 2025, for a three-year supply agreement to provide its Pico-Plus product for Eutelsat's Konnect WiFi Service rollout across Africa.

The agreement includes plans to place two initial purchase orders for approximately 1,000 units valued at CA$1.0M. The first order of approximately 100 units is expected to be finalized in December 2025, and the follow-on order for approximately 1,000 units is expected in the next quarter. The LOI targets volumes over three years of approximately 15,000 Pico-Plus systems, contingent on commercial demand.

The initial orders are expected to be delivered in 2026 and will be deployed to four countries in Africa where Eutelsat is seeing demand for its Konnect WiFi product.

"Utilizing reliable solar power with smart edge computing and cloud analytics is a critical success factor to our market expansion," said Philippe Baudier, Vice President for Africa at Eutelsat. "The majority of Sub-Saharan Africa's population remains unconnected and we have developed a resilient system to power mission-critical internet connectivity and the devices that use it. With Clear Blue's leading capabilities, we get higher performance and more reliability, with the lowest cost system."

"Internet connectivity and powering smart devices go hand-in-hand," said Miriam Tuerk, CEO & Co-Founder of Clear Blue. "Eutelsat's combined Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and GEO satellite product offering give it an ability to serve the market needs across Africa. We are thrilled to support this important initiative with our Smart Power products."

In November 2024, Clear Blue and Eutelsat announced their partnership and launched the marketing of the joint product in the Eutelsat booth at Africacom. The collaboration aims to expand and improve connectivity solutions across Africa by launching power-efficient broadband services to support businesses, community WiFi networks, even in the most energy-constrained environments.

In regions where access to stable electricity is a hurdle, the convergence of intelligent power management with IP connectivity is essential. Eutelsat is integrating Clear Blue's energy technology capabilities into its GEO Konnect and LEO OneWeb platforms. The new solutions offer reliable, sustainable, and scalable connectivity solutions that empower enterprises and transform communities across the continent.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: Clear Blue will receive the purchase orders pursuant to the LOI; the units will ship in 2026; and Eutelsat will achieve its goal of rolling out sites across Africa. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

