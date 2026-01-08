Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces that in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to increase the Offering to 24,000,000 units and for an extension of its price protection, to January 29, 2026, in order to complete subscriptions.

The Offering now consists of up to 24,000,000 units, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price per unit of $0.05, and each warrant exercisable for a period of 36 months at a strike price of $0.06, for gross proceeds of up to $1.2 million.

The first tranche closed on November 26, 2025, with the sale of 6,000,000 Units, and the second tranche closed on January 8, 2026, with the sale of 9,474,000 Units, representing total gross proceeds of $793,700.

In connection with the first and second tranche of the Offering, the Company also paid aggregate finder's fees of $23,730 in cash and 474,600 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 36 months from the grant date.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain insiders participated in the Offering and the participation of such insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Transactions by insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279865

Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.