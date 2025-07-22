Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Greg Ross has joined Clear Blue's Board of Directors. Mr. Ross is an award-winning investment executive bringing over 35 years of senior management experience across North American insurance and asset management companies.

"I am honored to join Clear Blue's board at a critical time in the Company's evolution," stated Greg Ross. "The Company's smart off-grid technologies play an important role in sustainable, mission-critical infrastructure by reducing both emissions and costs for customers. I look forward to leveraging my past success in public and private financings, and debt restructuring as the Company enters this next phase of growth."

Mr. Ross is currently President of Big Red Management Consulting Ltd., where he provides investment advisory to various clients. He previously served as President and CEO of Foresters Asset Management prior to its acquisition by Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ). Mr. Ross also held the same role at Aegon Capital Management and was Chief Investment Officer at Transamerica Life Canada, where he received the Lipper awards in 2012 and 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Toronto.

In addition, Clear Blue has signed a service agreement ("Agreement") with Ontario-based Panolia Investor Relations Inc. ("Panolia"), to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations program. The program's goal is to broaden the Company's shareholder base, manage investor communications and expectations, and provide Clear Blue with strategic capital markets advisory.

"Clear Blue is a unique company benefiting from several trends in distributed energy, satellite internet, and telecommunications infrastructure investment," stated Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder at Panolia. "With the recent restructuring completed and key commercial partnerships in place, I believe there is a compelling long-term opportunity. I am excited to help the team execute their next phase of investor relations efforts."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay Panolia a monthly fee of $3,500, plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses, on a month-to-month basis. The Company is at arm's length from Panolia and the costs of the activities under the Agreement are expected to be funded with cash on hand. The Agreement remains in effect until either party terminates the Agreement by providing the other party 30 days' prior written notice of termination.

Also pursuant to the Agreement, 80,000 options to purchase common shares will be granted to Mr. Brandon Chow, principal and sole shareholder of Panolia. These options are granted effective July 22, 2025, and will vest in quarterly instalments over a 12-month period at a price of $0.09, which represent the closing price of the previous trading day, and expire after five years. All the foregoing stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Panolia confirmed to the Company that neither Panolia nor Mr. Chow currently owns, directly or indirectly, any securities in the Company or any right to acquire any securities of the Company. Mr. Chow intends to acquire, through open-market transactions, additional Common Shares of the Company for personal investment purposes.

The Agreement is subject to the regulatory acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the investor relations program will broaden the Company's shareholder base, and manage investor expectations; that the recent restructuring completed and key commercial partnerships in place will lead to a long-term opportunity. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259666

SOURCE: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.