The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.08.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.08.2025Aktien1 IS0000000040 Embla Medical Hf.2 CA2176411098 CopperEx Resources Corp.3 CA27004R1091 Eagleone Metals Corp.4 US03837J3095 Aqua Metals Inc.5 US62526P8858 Bollinger Innovations Inc.6 HK0001163432 China Vered Financial Holding Corp. Ltd.7 CA3397643006 Flora Growth Corp.8 US9129321009 Uniti Group Inc.Anleihen1 US120568BQ25 Bunge Ltd. Finance Corp.2 US65339KCL26 Nextera Energy Capital Holdings Inc.3 AU3CB0324382 Dyno Nobel Ltd.4 US120568BR08 Bunge Ltd. Finance Corp.5 XS3142034969 SW [Finance] I PLC6 XS3144971127 United Utilities Water Finance PLC