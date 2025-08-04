The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.08.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.08.2025
Aktien
1 IS0000000040 Embla Medical Hf.
2 CA2176411098 CopperEx Resources Corp.
3 CA27004R1091 Eagleone Metals Corp.
4 US03837J3095 Aqua Metals Inc.
5 US62526P8858 Bollinger Innovations Inc.
6 HK0001163432 China Vered Financial Holding Corp. Ltd.
7 CA3397643006 Flora Growth Corp.
8 US9129321009 Uniti Group Inc.
Anleihen
1 US120568BQ25 Bunge Ltd. Finance Corp.
2 US65339KCL26 Nextera Energy Capital Holdings Inc.
3 AU3CB0324382 Dyno Nobel Ltd.
4 US120568BR08 Bunge Ltd. Finance Corp.
5 XS3142034969 SW [Finance] I PLC
6 XS3144971127 United Utilities Water Finance PLC
