The instrument AQK0 US03837J2006 AQUA METALS INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025



The instrument IPOK DE000A254294 HEIDEL.BETEIL.HLDG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025



The instrument 9MV GB00BD8SLV43 MARLOWE PLC LS -,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025



The instrument SG7 US78667J1088 SAGE THERAPEUTICS DL-0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2025





