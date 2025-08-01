Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

HK0000268943 China Vered Financial Holding Corp. Ltd. 01.08.2025 HK0001163432 China Vered Financial Holding Corp. Ltd. 04.08.2025 Tausch 10:1

US62526P8023 Bollinger Innovations Inc. 01.08.2025 US62526P8858 Bollinger Innovations Inc. 04.08.2025 Tausch 250:1

US03837J2006 Aqua Metals Inc. 01.08.2025 US03837J3095 Aqua Metals Inc. 04.08.2025 Tausch 10:1

US91325V1089 Uniti Group Inc. 01.08.2025 US9129321009 Uniti Group Inc. 04.08.2025 Tausch 1:0,6029

CA3397642016 Flora Growth Corp. 01.08.2025 CA3397643006 Flora Growth Corp. 04.08.2025 Tausch 39:1





