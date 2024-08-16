

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As Ukrainian forces continue to advance deeper into Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that his forces have seized the strategic Russian town of Sudzha.



The president said at a news conference that the town is completely under the control of the Ukrainian troops, and a Military commandant's office is being established in the city.



'General Syrskyi reported on the completion of the liberation of the town of Sudzha from the Russian military. A Ukrainian military commandant's office is being established there now,' he told reporters.



Sudzha, having a population of 5000 in the Kursk region, hosts infrastructure pumping Russian natural gas towards Europe through Ukrainian pipelines.



Ukraine claims to have taken 80 settlements dozens of kilometers across the border into the Russian south-west region after launching surprise incursion of Kursk 10 days ago.



Meanwhile, the Pentagon says there is some indication that the Ukrainian attack in Russia is drawing Russian forces away from the Eastern provinces of Ukraine.



There are early reports of some movement of Russian units being directed towards Kursk, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a news conference Thursday.



U.S. officials believe the Ukrainians have been effective on the battlefield and are pushing Russian forces back from areas they captured, she added.



