INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Phillip Balatsos as New Independent Nominee for Election to Board of Directors

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced that its board of directors has nominated Phillip Balatsos to stand for election as an independent director at its annual meeting of stockholders on October 9, 2024.

Mr. Balatsos has served as the Vice President of Foreign Exchange Emerging Markets Rates Sales/Trading with XP Investments US Inc. since August 2022. Mr. Balatsos provides coverage and execution of currency trading in emerging markets as well as commodity and fixed income products and derivatives for global macro hedge funds. In September of 2018 Mr. Balatsos founded LAPH Hospitality where he served as an Operator until August of 2022. During his time with LAPH Hospitality, Mr. Balatsos operated a multi-location café/catering business. Mr. Balatsos previously served as a director member on the board for Sadot Group Inc. and served on the audit and finance committees during his term. Prior to his tenure in hospitality, Mr. Balatsos held various positions on Wall Street including Vice President, Foreign Exchange Sales/Trading for Credit Suisse; Director, Foreign Exchange Hedge Fund Sales for Barclays Capital, and Financial Advisor for Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

Larry Alexander, Inspire's Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating, and Corporate Governance Committee, said, "We are pleased to nominate Phillip Balatsos to serve on Inspire's board of directors. We look forward to his future contributions and believe his experience serving as a director of a public company, combined with a strong operational, sales and financial background will provide valuable perspectives for our Board of Directors as Inspire continues to execute on its strategic growth objectives over the next several years."

"I am excited and honored to be nominated to join Inspire's Board of Directors," said Phillip Balatsos. "Inspire's commitment to provide trusted services that improve pet lives is a mission that aligns with my interests, and I see a tremendous opportunity for future growth. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to further the company's strategic vision and contribute to its continued success and growth."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

