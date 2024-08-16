

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Cingulate Inc. (CING) is up over 89% at $9.08. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is up over 32% at $2.12. Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) is up over 17% at $5.00. CI&T Inc. (CINT) is up over 16% at $7.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 11% at $9.67. H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) is up over 9% at $62.80. Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is up over 8% at $18.25. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is up over 6% at $2.32. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 5% at $1.10.



In the Red



Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) is down over 26% at $2.40. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) is down over 14% at $27.35. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 11% at $2.92. Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) is down over 11% at $1.56. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is down over 7% at $2.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is down over 6% at $5.35. Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) is down over 6% at $1.36. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is down over 5% at $1.72.



