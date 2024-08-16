Anzeige
Freitag, 16.08.2024
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
10,42510,43015:49
16.08.2024 15:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Upon request by the issuer, the long name for the below instruments issued by
Nordea Bank Abp will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of
August 19, 2024. 

ISIN code   Current name          New name           
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0022588521 MINI L CELLARVISION NORDNET 04 MINI L CELLAVISION NORDNET 04
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0022588513 MINI L CELLARVISION NORDNET 03 MINI L CELLAVISION NORDNET 03
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0022588505 MINI L CELLARVISION NORDNET 02 MINI L CELLAVISION NORDNET 02
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0022588497 MINI L CELLARVISION NORDNET 01 MINI L CELLAVISION NORDNET 01
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
