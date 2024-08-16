

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - YXT.com Group Holding Ltd. (YXT) on Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.273 million American depositary shares or ADSs, at $11 per ADS, for around $25 million.



Each ADS represents three Class A share of the company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on August 16, under the ticker symbol 'YXT.'



The offering is expected to be closed on August 19.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 340,950 additional ADSs.



