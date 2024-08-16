

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctioned several companies, individuals, and vessels for their involvement in the shipment of Iranian commodities, including oil and liquefied petroleum gas, to Yemen and the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the network of Houthi financier Said al-Jamal.



Since the Houthis began their attacks on Red Sea shipping last year, the United States has sanctioned dozens of companies, individuals, and ships associated with the network of al-Jamal. The revenue from this network finances the Houthis' reckless attacks in vital waterways and strikes on civilian infrastructure.



'Today's action underscores our continued commitment to disrupting Iran's primary source of funding to its regional terrorist proxies like Lebanese Hizbollah and the Houthis,' said U.S. Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. 'Our message is clear: those who seek to finance these groups' destabilizing activities will be held to account.'



In addition, the U.S. Treasury is also designating Hong Kong-based Kai Heng Long Global Energy Limited for its role in shipping Iranian LPG worth tens of millions of dollars for Lebanese Hezbollah. it has also identified four vessels the company owns and manages as blocked property.



