

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Epic Games has successfully made a comeback on the iOS and Android platforms with the launch of the new Epic Games Store. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, users can now access popular titles like Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys Mobile through the app store.



While iOS access is currently limited to the EU, Android users worldwide can now enjoy these games through the Epic Games Store.



Users in the EU can download the Epic Games Store on their iPhones directly from Epic's website, marking Fortnite's return to iOS after being removed from the App Store in 2020 due to disputes over in-app purchases.



This move comes after years of legal battles and reflects the EU's efforts to promote competition in the digital marketplace by allowing third-party app marketplaces on Apple devices. This expansion to mobile platforms represents a significant step forward in providing users with more options and fostering healthy competition in the gaming industry.



Epic Games also acknowledged the challenges posed by the complex installation procedures on iOS and Android, noting that these processes involve multiple steps, device settings, and warning screens. As of now, the Epic Games Store is only available on iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later, with support for iPadOS 18 expected in the future. Furthermore, Epic Games plans to extend the store's availability to other regions, with a potential launch in Japan by 2025.



The company has set ambitious goals, aiming for 100 million mobile downloads of its store by the end of the year, encompassing installations on both iOS and Android platforms. This development represents a promising opportunity for developers and consumers to embrace a more open and competitive gaming environment.



