

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The latest report suggests that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will make their debut in an exciting array of new colors. Well-known leaker Sonny Dickson has recently shared a compelling image of dummy units that appear to showcase these fresh hues for the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro models, which are slated for release next month.



While the image primarily focuses on the back of the devices, it provides a tantalizing peek into the color options that will be available.



According to the information shared by MacRumors, the dummy units exhibit four stunning color variants: classic black, sleek white or silver, a sophisticated gray, and the highly-discussed Rose or Rose Gold option that is expected to replace the Blue Titanium seen in the current iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Notably, Dickson's image particularly emphasizes the rose gold variant, which has been described by a recent leaker as having a more bronze-like appearance.



There are also whispers circulating that Apple is set to introduce an enhanced technique for finishing and coloring titanium, which promises a glossy look compared to the brushed aluminum finish of the iPhone 15 Pro models. This glossy finish is said to resemble the stainless steel used in earlier models, while also being more scratch-resistant, as reported by MacRumors.



In addition to the exciting color options, rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also suggest that these models will feature larger displays, with 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, along with slimmer bezels and extended battery life. Furthermore, there are speculations about the inclusion of a tetra-prism telephoto camera.



Moving on to software, there are talks that the Apple Intelligence features may not be included in the initial release of iOS 18 in September, but could potentially be rolled out with iOS 18.1 in October. This indicates that the iPhone 16 series might launch without these advanced features initially.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX