

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages climbed more firmly into positive territory after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line in early trading.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the day but still closed modestly higher. The Dow climbed 96.70 points or 0.2 percent to 40,659.76, the Nasdaq rose 37.22 points or 0.2 percent to 17,631.72 and the S&P 500 edged up 11.03 points or 0.2 percent to 5,554.25.



For the week, the Nasdaq soared by 5.3 percent, the S&P 500 spiked by 3.9 percent and the Dow surged by 2.9 percent.



The strength that has emerged on Wall Street may have reflected recent upward momentum, with the major averages extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.



The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed higher for the seventh consecutive session and more than offset the steep drop seen early this month.



The buying interest also came as recent data has eased concerns about the economic outlook while also increasing confidence the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.



While yesterday's upbeat retail sales data has reduced the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut, the Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points.



In U.S. economic news, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. has improved by more than expected in the month of August.



The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose to 67.8 in August after falling to 66.4 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 66.9.



The consumer sentiment index regained ground after hitting its lowest level since November 2023 in the previous month.



On the inflation front, the report said year-ahead and long-term inflation expectations were both unchanged from the previous month at 2.9 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp pullback by new residential construction in the month of July.



The report said housing starts plunged by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.238 million in July after jumping by 1.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.329 million in June.



Economists had expected housing starts to slump by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.330 million from the 1.353 million originally reported for the previous month.



With the sharp pullback, housing starts tumbled to their lowest level since hitting an annual rate of 1.053 million in May 2020.



The Commerce Department said building permits also plummeted by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.396 million in July after surging by 3.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.454 million in June.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to decrease by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.430 million from the 1.446 million originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Gold stocks moved significantly higher over the course of the session, resulting in a 3.0 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



Considerable strength also emerged among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca North American telecom Index.



Banking and networking stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while airline stocks gave back ground after soaring during Thursday's session.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries regained ground following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.4 basis points to 3.892 percent.



Looking Ahead



Following the slew of closely watched data released over the past few days, the U.S. economic calendar is relatively quiet next week.



Traders are still likely to keep an eye on the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting as well as remarks by Fed officials at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.



