

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perry, Georgia-based Perdue Foods LLC is recalling around 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast nugget and tender products citing potential contamination with foreign material, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves 22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing 'PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS'; 29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing 'PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS; as well as 22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing 'BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets'.



All these recalled products come with Best If Used By date of 03 23 25, and establishment number of 'P-33944'.



The impacted frozen, RTE chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024, and shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.



The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS about consumer complaints that metal wire were embedded in the product.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



Over concerns that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Reser's Fine Foods in July called back Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad citing the possibility of pieces of hard plastic foreign material in the package.



In May, the FSIS had warned against San Antonio Packing Co.'s raw pork chorizo products for potential contamination specifically with hard plastic and metal.



