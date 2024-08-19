Das Instrument M3T SG1M51904654 CAPITALAND INT.COMM.TRUST EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument M3T SG1M51904654 CAPITALAND INT.COMM.TRUST EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
Das Instrument VCAV IE000FN81QD2 VANECK SMART HOME UC.ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument VCAV IE000FN81QD2 VANECK SMART HOME UC.ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
Das Instrument HJIA AU0000265217 TIVAN LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024
The instrument HJIA AU0000265217 TIVAN LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2024
Das Instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
Das Instrument MM4 AU000000MLM0 METALLICA MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024
The instrument MM4 AU000000MLM0 METALLICA MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2024
Das Instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
Das Instrument ZFI1 US9898251049 ZURICH INS.ADR 1/10/SF-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument ZFI1 US9898251049 ZURICH INS.ADR 1/10/SF-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
Das Instrument PC5 GB00B01JC540 PLANT HEALTH CARE LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2024
The instrument PC5 GB00B01JC540 PLANT HEALTH CARE LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024
