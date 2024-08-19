

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian troops have blown up a second strategic bridge in the Russian border region of Kursk, which is already in their control.



Ukrainian Air Force commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said on social media on Sunday that a bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovo district has been blown up in 'precision airstrikes.'



'The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistics capabilities with precision airstrikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations,' Gen. Oleshchuk wrote. He also shared a video footage of plumes of smoke engulfing parts of the bridge.



Ukrainian forces had destroyed another bridge in the region a few days ago.



As Ukrainian forces continue to advance deeper into Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the move is aimed at creating a buffer zone to block cross-border attacks by Russia.



'It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions.'



Those include creating a buffer zone on Russian territory, Zelensky said in an address to the nation Sunday.



'Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, Russian state, their military-industrial complex, and their economy helps prevent the war from expanding and brings us closer to a just end to this aggression,' he added.



After launching surprise incursion of Kursk on August 6, Ukraine troops have advanced around 30 kilometers inside Russian soil, taking 80 settlements spread across 1,000 sq. km in the south-west region.



Ukrainian forces have seized the strategic Russian town of Sudzha and launched drone attack on Russian airfields in what is considered as Kiev's biggest counter-attack since Russia invaded Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.



Thousands of residents have been evacuated from the war-hit Kursk and Belgorod these days.



Meanwhile, the Russian forces are reportedly inching closer to the key Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.



