Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The Company announces that the Order of The Court of Session confirming the cancellation of the sum standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and conversion of the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve (the "Reduction in Capital") has now been registered with the Registrar of Companies. As such, the Reduction in Capital took effect on 7 August 2024.

