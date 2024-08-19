Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.08.2024 12:42 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The Company announces that the Order of The Court of Session confirming the cancellation of the sum standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and conversion of the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve (the "Reduction in Capital") has now been registered with the Registrar of Companies. As such, the Reduction in Capital took effect on 7 August 2024.

For further information please Contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3170 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.