

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Este Lauder Companies (EL) announced that Fabrizio Freda has informed the Board of his intention to retire at the end of fiscal 2025. Until his successor is appointed, Freda will continue to lead and oversee the company's strategic, financial and investment priorities, including the Profit Recovery and Growth Plan.



The company said, once a successor has been named, Freda will partner to ensure a smooth transition and will be available in fiscal year 2026 as an advisor. The Board is well advanced in its long-established CEO succession planning process, Este Lauder noted.



