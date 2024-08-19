Ron Wilson is President of Best Buy Canada and brings decades of technology sales experience to the Plurilock's Industry Advisory Council

Wilson led the consolidation of Future Shop into the Best Buy brand in the 2010s and has been instrumental in Best Buy's adoption of marketplace ecommerce, in-store pickup, delivery, and fulfillment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of 35-year technology sales veteran Ron Wilson to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

Mr. Wilson is currently President at Best Buy Canada, where he has been a senior leader for over two decades. During that time, he led the consolidation of the Future Shop stores and assets into the Best Buy brand and played an instrumental role in many of the most important and successful changes at Best Buy in recent years, including the e-commerce marketplace, delivery and fulfillment, and online sales for in-store pickup.

Mr. Wilson brings a wealth of knowledge to Plurilock from his senior roles in merchandising, operations, marketing, and e-commerce, along with irreplaceable experience in helping major brands to thrive and grow through acquisitions, integrations, and market and industry transformations.

"Ron Wilson is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of capitalizing on major industry shifts to achieve significant results," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "His extensive expertise in technology sales, marketing, and business operations will be invaluable to our team, along with his unique ability to achieve what others deem impossible-a quality we deeply appreciate at Plurilock."

A total of 150,000 options will be granted to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan, subject to TSXV approval) with a strike price of $2.13. The stock options are granted for a five-year term from August 16, 2024, and vesting will commence immediately.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220348

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.