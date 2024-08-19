

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One person died and seven others wounded in a mass shooting near a park in East Baltimore Sunday night.



A gathering at the 1300 block of Spring Street near Caroline & Hoffman Park burst into chaos as multiple shooters opened fire, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a news conference.



'The detectives are out speaking with witnesses and residents working to identify any video we can find. What we do know is officers located multiple victims and multiple firearms,' he told reporters.



police found eight people, in the age group of 22-45, with gunshot wounds. One of them, a 36-year-old man, was declared dead at hospital, police said.



The victims, some of whom critically injured, were admitted in local hospitals, police said.



Police did not specify what triggered the shooting incident or the nature of the get-together.



'Tonight, Baltimore is grappling with the impacts of another mass shooting event that has taken the life of one Baltimorean and irreparably changed several others,' Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. 'Investigators from the Baltimore Police Department will diligently work to find and hold those who are responsible accountable for this horrific act of violence.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX