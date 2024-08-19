

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A CDC investigation into multi-state outbreaks of Salmonella infections has found that tiny turtles, illegal to sell as pets, are causing Salmonella illnesses again in young kids.



CDC said it has received 51 reports of Salmonella illness from 21 states linked to contact with small turtles.



Nearly half of the infected patients have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, according to the federal health agency.



27 people who were affected by this outbreak are young children. Seventeen are children under 5 years and 10 are children under the age of 1 year.



A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because of the repeated illnesses and outbreaks. Despite the ban, some online retailers, pet stores, and roadside markets continue to sell small turtles.



In an investigation Notice, CDC advised to only buy turtles, with shells longer than 4 inches, from reputable pet stores or rescues.



Pet owners have been advised to always wash their hands after touching, feeding, or caring for their turtle.



CDC warned that pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems as they are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that turtles can carry.



