

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening slightly down Monday morning, the Switzerland market recovered and kept edging higher as the day progressed and eventually ended on a firm note with several stocks posting solid gains in the final hour.



Last week's data showing a sharp surge in Swiss industrial output, and rising optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September helped underpin sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 86.51 points or 0.71% at 12,275.24. The index, which edged down to 12,167.45 in early trades, climbed to a high of 12,296.22.



Richemont climbed about 2.2%. Partners Group and Holcim both ended nearly 2% up. Holcim moved up as Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold', and increased its price target to 91 francs from 81 francs.



Straumann Holding ended 1.76% up, while Geberit, Sandoz Group, SIG Group, Vat Group and ABB gained 1.1 to 1.5%.



SGS, Alcon, Sika, Novartis, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Schindler Ps ended moderately higher.



UBS Group, Julius Baer and Lindt & Spruengli ended weak.



