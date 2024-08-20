

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), a mining technology company, Tuesday said it received an order worth 53 million pounds to provide energy efficient, sustainable solutions to the Reko Diq copper-gold project, 50 percent owned by Barrick Gold Corporation.



The tier one copper project located in Balochistan is targeting first production in 2028.



The 53 million pounds contract will be recognized in a phased manner with 26 million pounds immediately and the remaining orders to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025.



Weir said this contract does not make any change to its full-year outlook.



