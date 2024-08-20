

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains nervy as markets wait anxiously for clues on the Fed's interest rate trajectory. The FOMC minutes due on Wednesday as well as Friday's speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium kept market sentiment cautious.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian stock indexes also finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices are trading flat. Gold prices edged down after scaling fresh peaks. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,878.70, down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,610.50, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 18,414.85, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,301.85, down 0.66% France's CAC 40 at 7,506.87, up 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,876.45, up 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,101.50, up 1.98% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,997.70, up 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,866.66, down 0.93% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,511.08, down 0.33%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1079, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3003, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 146.36, down 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6733, up 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.3613, down 0.15% Dollar Index at 101.82, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.880%, up 0.23% Germany at 2.2430%, down 0.49% France at 2.970%, down 0.24% U.K. at 3.9805%, up 1.39% Japan at 0.894%, up 0.45%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $77.66, up 0.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $73.67, up 0.01%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,561.15, up 0.78%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $60,822.11, up 4.88% Ethereum at $2,658.22, up 3.28% BNB at $568.88, up 6.94% Solana at $146.30, up 3.93% XRP at $0.6093, up 4.73%.



