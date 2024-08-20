

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has touted Democratic party's presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris to be a 'President who puts her stamp on America's future.'



Delivering remarks at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden said, 'She'll be a president our children can look up to. She'd be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is. She'd be a president we can all be proud of. And she'd be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future.'



Speaking after a four-minute ovation from the crowd in Chicago, Biden delivered a spirited message of support for Vice President Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.



'Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became our nominee and it's the best decision I made my whole career,' he said, referring to the 2020 election campaign. 'She's tough, she's experienced, and she has enormous integrity.'



Biden offered a defense of his presidency and his administration's legislative achievements and accomplishments for working families before making a scathing criticism of Republican candidate Donald Trump.



He talked about the difference between an agenda that would move the country forward and one that would move it backward.



He concluded his nearly hour-long speech by saying, 'Like many of you, I gave my heart and soul to this nation.'



Earlier, the 81-year-old President was introduced to the stage by his daughter Ashley and wife Jill.



Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, Delaware Senator Chris Coons and former Secretary of State and the 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also spoke on the occasion.



Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will address the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.



The four-day DNC will conclude on Thursday with the official announcement of Harris as the party's presidential nominee.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX