

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported positive topline results from the SURMOUNT-1 three-year study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide once weekly for long-term weight management and delay in progression to diabetes in adults with pre-diabetes and obesity or overweight. The company said these topline results provide evidence for reduced risk of progression to type 2 diabetes and long-term maintenance of weight loss with tirzepatide in adults with pre-diabetes and obesity or overweight.



The results showed that weekly tirzepatide injections significantly reduced the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes by 94% among adults with pre-diabetes and obesity compared to placebo. Treatment with tirzepatide resulted in sustained weight loss through the treatment period, with adults on the 15 mg dose experiencing a 22.9% average decrease in body weight compared to 2.1% for placebo.



