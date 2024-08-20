Represents an important strategic relationship for The Dot Group

Provides access to institutional capital that supports growth on a global scale

Creates strategic alignment with a shared goal of securing accretive opportunities

Highlights the strong fundamentals of student housing, driven by growing demand for university education and the overall student experience globally

The Dot Group ("Dot" or the "Group"), the transformational leader in global student living, is pleased to announce a strategic financing relationship with Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform ("Blue Owl"), which provides minority equity and financing solutions to private capital managers.

Establishing this long-term relationship provides Dot access to institutional capital and support for accretive opportunities. The relationship with Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform forms part of a broader strategy to fuel growth initiatives across the Group with specific focus on Global Student Accommodation (GSA), Dot's real estate asset and fund manager, and Yugo, its global student housing operator and brand.

The Blue Owl relationship aligns closely with Dot's investment horizon and strategic goals, building on a shared culture, vision and purpose. It will play a central role in accelerating business development plans, capitalising on Dot's global experience and relationships with world class institutions and universities.

Nick Porter, CEO of The Dot Group, commented:

"We are incredibly proud to establish this long-term relationship with Blue Owl, which represents an important strategic step in Dot's journey as our Group continues to grow and evolve.

This world-class relationship highlights the strength of Dot's global market position, the depth of our expert management teams, and the sheer magnitude of opportunities that exist for our Group, all underpinned by the student sector's robust demand, growing demographics and improving market conditions.

I would like to thank Steve Grant, Dot's Chief Corporate Development Officer, for his leadership on this transaction. I am very pleased to forge this strategic relationship with Blue Owl, it is an exciting time for our business, and I am looking forward to the future of Dot."

Michael Rees, Co-President and Head of Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform, commented:

"We believe Dot is a leader in the student housing real estate space and are excited to add this innovative Group to our portfolio. We look forward to supporting Dot as the Group continues to provide housing for students and long-term growth for investors."

Over the last 30 years, Dot has built an unrivalled presence and track-record in the global student living sector, with access to all aspects of the higher-education universe. The Group's international reach, market access, intelligence and research capabilities create a highly competitive edge for Dot's businesses.

As global sector specialists, Dot with its businesses, are committed to providing a holistic student experience offering connected and supportive environments that make a real difference in students' lives.

Berkshire Global Advisors served as financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Dot.

About The Dot Group

The first and final word in global student living.

A transformational force connecting leaders and expertise to spark change and unlock growth.

Dot is a family of market-leading businesses focused on transforming student living, with a vision to serve over one million students each year.

We're here to shape a better future and we'll never stop pushing for progress and creating sustainable value for generations to come.

Our group is comprised of Global Student Accommodation, Yugo, Student.com, and Kinetic Capital. Together, they operate in more than 180 leading educational cities across 35 countries.

Since creating a new vision for student living over 30 years ago we've been continuously evolving through our pioneering, empowering and collaborative approach.

For further information, visit www.thedotgroup.com.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $192 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, Blue Owl provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 820 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional.

To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

