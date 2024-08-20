INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Unveils Plans for New Verticals to Drive Next Phase of Growth in Veterinary Care

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced its plans to accelerate its growth through acquisitions of single and multi-unit providers, broadening its service offerings, and enhancing business operations and consumer engagement by implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

"The veterinary industry is a mission-driven sector in which our clinicians must navigate challenges that are physically, emotionally and financially burdensome. Inspire is committed to advancing veterinary care and to making our team member's working lives easier. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has driven us to explore both new, complimentary verticals and advancements in technology, to better support our veterinary care teams and enhance the wellness of the pets we serve," said Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire." "For example, we believe the introduction of AI-assisted tools across our network of animal clinics can result in more manageable working hours, more collaborative and trusting relationships between veterinarians and pet owners, and help address some of the catalysts within the veterinary profession that can cause high-turnover. We are excited about the potential of these new technologies, especially as we expand our ownership of veterinary practices across the country."

New Verticals and Tools to Complement Existing and Acquired Animal Clinics

Expand into new verticals within the pet care space such as eCommerce and pet technology

Integrate AI to support diagnostic, workflow automation, and practice management systems

Seek technologies and potential new partners to aid in innovations in pet care

Continue to acquire single and multi-unit pet care services businesses across the country.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

