

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow announced that the Court has issued the order sanctioning the Scheme in connection with the combination with Barratt. On 7 February 2024, the boards of Barratt and Redrow announced an agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer for the combination of Barratt and Redrow, pursuant to which Barratt will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Redrow to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme.



The Scheme remains conditional on delivery of the Court order to the Registrar of Companies. It is anticipated that the effective date will be 21 August 2024.



