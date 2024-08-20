

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ten more states have joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for monopolizing markets across the live music concert industry.



The Attorneys General of Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont joined a civil antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department, 29 other states and the District of Columbia against the multinational entertainment company.



The Justice department said its now-expanded group of 40 co-plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in the Southern District of New York.



The amended complaint also alleges additional details about Live Nation-Ticketmaster's anticompetitive course of conduct in markets across the live entertainment industry, in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX