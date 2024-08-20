Enzolytics, Inc.: Final Report From the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Concludes Lyophilized Pepsin Significantly Reduces the Survival and Proliferation of Growth in Specific Cancer Cells

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ("enzolytics.com") (the "Company") announced today that a study conducted at the Ministry of Health National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria concluded that inventor Harry Zhabilov's patented experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment, exclusively licensed to Enzolytics, is effective in decreasing the growth and spread of cancer cells in breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, cancer of the larynx, as well as small cell lung cancer.

The Conclusion of the report by Associate Professor Petya Genova-Kalu and Professor Dr. Iva Hristova, in its entirety reads as follows:

"A polypeptide complex of lyophilized pepsin, causes cytopathological changes and significantly reduces the survival and/or proliferative activity of the cell cultures used as experimental models. The tested substance exhibits the strongest cytotoxic/cytostatic effect on mammary adenocarcinoma (MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 lines), cervical carcinoma (HeLa line), colorectal carcinoma (CaCo-2 line) and adenocarcinoma of the prostate (PC-3). A cytotoxic/cytostatic effect was observed on cells from small cell lung cancer (A 549 line) and the line Hep-2 (carcinoma of the larynx). The observed effect was time- and concentration-dependent a response that is most likely due to the different biological characteristics of the malignant neoplasms from which the model cell lines were derived, as well as to the phenomenon of heterogeneity of tumor cells.

In conclusion, lyophilized pepsin has extremely promising biomedical potential."

Inventor and Chief Science Officer of Enzolytics, Harry Zhabilov says, "I have always believed in my product and I am so glad that such distinguished scientists as Prof. Genova-Kalu and Prof. Dr. Iva Hristova have been able to validate our findings." The study was commissioned by Rosetta Lifecare BG AD working in conjunction with the Company.

President and CEO of Enzolytics, Steve Sharabura says, "We are all here because we believe in Harry Zhabilov's science and are thrilled this report came back with such amazing results. We look forward to working towards getting this product approved."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is transitioning from a drug development company committed to commercializing its licensed proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases to include the additional contracted areas of sales, marketing and distribution of medical devices, medical testing and nutraceutical products.

Forward Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, Company's ability to enter into a definitive business combination agreement and Company's ability to obtain the financing necessary to consummate the potential business combination transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: Company's ability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or consummate a transaction; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Company; the amount of redemption requests made by Company's stockholders and the amount of funds remaining in Company's trust account after satisfaction of such requests; those factors discussed in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Company presently does not know or that Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Company's assessments to change. However, while Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this disclosure statement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Enzolytics, Inc.

Steve Sharabura, Chief Executive Officer

3002 Royal Palm

Baytown, Texas 77523

Tel: (845) 925-4597

X/Twitter: @EnzolyticsInc

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com