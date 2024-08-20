

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), Tuesday announced that the company has been chosen by Boeing Co. (BA) to upgrade the fly-by-wire flight control computers or FCC for the F-15EX Eagle II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter aircraft.



During the upgradation, the Camberley-based company will modernize the FCC electronics hardware and software to boost processing power, improve cyber and product security, address obsolescence issues, and support long-term sustainment.



The company added that the upgrade process would take place at its facility in Endicott, New York.



Currently, BAE's stock is moving down 1.81 percent, to 1,314.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX