

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced $291 million from the Inflation Reduction Act for projects that will help achieve the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from aviation by 2050.



'These grants will help put the world on a path toward decarbonizing aviation while fostering domestic economic growth and ensuring the U.S. retains its global leadership in aviation' said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.



$244.5 million will be distributed for 22 projects that produce, transport, blend or store sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and for scoping studies related to SAF infrastructure needs. SAF is a jet fuel made from renewable sources that reduces carbon pollution on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional jet fuel and can be used safely in today's aircraft and engines. These grants will expand SAF production, enhance SAF supply chains, and increase SAF accessibility.



$46.5 million is granted for 14 projects that develop, demonstrate or apply low-emission aviation technologies. These grants will reduce carbon pollution, improve aircraft fuel efficiency, and increase SAF use.



FAST grant awardees include established and startup fuel producers; fuel logistics and supply chain companies; engine, aircraft, and component manufacturers; state and local governments; airport authorities; and universities. These awardees will carry out FAST projects in 23 states across the country.



