Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.08.2024 19:31 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samba Digital, Inc: 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS

DJ Samba Digital, Inc: 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS 

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS 
20-Aug-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS 
 
Strong Growth Driven by New Offerings 
   -- Revenue: EUR3.9M (+56%) 
   -- Net Profit: EUR0.6M (16.4% of Revenue) 
 
 
Lisbon (Portugal) - August 20 2024 - 18:00: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Ticker MLSMB), a global player in sports 
marketing, announces its 25th consecutive quarter of uninterrupted revenue growth since its inception. 
 
 
 
Unaudited figures in EURK 
             30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Variation 
Turnover         3,933   2,514   56% 
Operating income     828    659    26% 
Operating margin     21.1%   26.2%    -5.1 pts 
Net income        645    519    24% 
Net margin        16.4%   20.6%   -4.2 pts

Accelerated Growth in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, Samba Digital achieved revenue of EUR3.93M, a strong increase of 56% compared to the same period of the previous year. Organic growth at constant exchange rates is slightly lower at +54%, due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

Samba Digital benefited from a high renewal rate of its client contracts, coupled with the successful launch of new activities such as Data Analytics and iGaming, announced last April.

Improved Profitability Amid Investments in New Offerings

The first half of 2024 saw an increase in personnel costs related to the expansion of teams dedicated to new offerings, with a significant contribution to revenue expected from the second half of 2024. The launch of these two new commercial offerings explains the temporary decrease in operational profitability, which stands at 21.1% compared to 26.2% for the first half of 2023. However, operating profit showed sustained growth of 26% (+25% at constant exchange rates), reaching EUR828K. This level of profitability remains in line with the 2024 budget target of 20%.

Net profit amounted to EUR645K, reflecting a net margin of 16.4%.

Key Events Expected in S2 2024:

The company is working on the creation of a Research & Development center dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, which will bring several applications to market within 24 months, aimed at saving 30% of the working time of community managers employed by sports organizations. Samba Digital is currently exploring the best location for this center, which could be either in Portugal or Brazil.

A new Information Document intended for the transfer from the Euronext Access market segment to Euronext Growth is being drafted and will be submitted to Euronext by the end of the month. The transfer is expected to take place before the end of the year and would be accompanied, if market conditions permit, by a capital increase of around EUR3M to finance the aforementioned Research & Development center.

2024 Revenue Target of EUR10M Confirmed

Thanks to the performances already achieved in the first part of the year and a strong roster of clients, Samba Digital reaffirms its confidence in reaching a revenue of around EUR10M in 2024 and an operating profit of approximately EUR2M, provided that the already highly uncertain global economic environment does not deteriorate further in the coming months. This assumption is based on parity between the dollar and euro. ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is presently working on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich...), and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company is expanding its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry, with more than 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate ensures the translation and adaptation of content into 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with a business model based on flexibility, without any bank debt, and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts: 

Company 
                    Financial Communication 
SAMBA DIGITAL 
                    CapValue 
Frédéric FAUSSER 
                    Gilles BROQUELET 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com 
                    gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital Résultats semestriels 2024 20082024 UK 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID: 1971571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1971571 20-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971571&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.