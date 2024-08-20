DJ Samba Digital, Inc: 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS 20-Aug-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE 2024 BI-ANNUAL RESULTS Strong Growth Driven by New Offerings -- Revenue: EUR3.9M (+56%) -- Net Profit: EUR0.6M (16.4% of Revenue) Lisbon (Portugal) - August 20 2024 - 18:00: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Ticker MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, announces its 25th consecutive quarter of uninterrupted revenue growth since its inception. Unaudited figures in EURK 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Variation Turnover 3,933 2,514 56% Operating income 828 659 26% Operating margin 21.1% 26.2% -5.1 pts Net income 645 519 24% Net margin 16.4% 20.6% -4.2 pts

Accelerated Growth in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, Samba Digital achieved revenue of EUR3.93M, a strong increase of 56% compared to the same period of the previous year. Organic growth at constant exchange rates is slightly lower at +54%, due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

Samba Digital benefited from a high renewal rate of its client contracts, coupled with the successful launch of new activities such as Data Analytics and iGaming, announced last April.

Improved Profitability Amid Investments in New Offerings

The first half of 2024 saw an increase in personnel costs related to the expansion of teams dedicated to new offerings, with a significant contribution to revenue expected from the second half of 2024. The launch of these two new commercial offerings explains the temporary decrease in operational profitability, which stands at 21.1% compared to 26.2% for the first half of 2023. However, operating profit showed sustained growth of 26% (+25% at constant exchange rates), reaching EUR828K. This level of profitability remains in line with the 2024 budget target of 20%.

Net profit amounted to EUR645K, reflecting a net margin of 16.4%.

Key Events Expected in S2 2024:

The company is working on the creation of a Research & Development center dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, which will bring several applications to market within 24 months, aimed at saving 30% of the working time of community managers employed by sports organizations. Samba Digital is currently exploring the best location for this center, which could be either in Portugal or Brazil.

A new Information Document intended for the transfer from the Euronext Access market segment to Euronext Growth is being drafted and will be submitted to Euronext by the end of the month. The transfer is expected to take place before the end of the year and would be accompanied, if market conditions permit, by a capital increase of around EUR3M to finance the aforementioned Research & Development center.

2024 Revenue Target of EUR10M Confirmed

Thanks to the performances already achieved in the first part of the year and a strong roster of clients, Samba Digital reaffirms its confidence in reaching a revenue of around EUR10M in 2024 and an operating profit of approximately EUR2M, provided that the already highly uncertain global economic environment does not deteriorate further in the coming months. This assumption is based on parity between the dollar and euro. ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is presently working on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich...), and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company is expanding its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry, with more than 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate ensures the translation and adaptation of content into 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with a business model based on flexibility, without any bank debt, and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts:

Company Financial Communication SAMBA DIGITAL CapValue Frédéric FAUSSER Gilles BROQUELET frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

