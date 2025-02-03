Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
03.02.2025 08:34 Uhr
Samba Digital, Inc announces the launch of a EUR4 million capital increase to revolutionize content production in sports through generative AI

03-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Samba Digital announces the launch of a EUR4 million capital increase to revolutionize content production in sports 
through generative AI 
 
Lisbon, February 3, 2025 - Samba Digital (ISIN: PTDGL0AM003, Ticker: ALSMB), a leader in digital marketing for the 
sports industry, announces the launch of a EUR4 million capital increase, with the removal of shareholders' preemptive 
subscription rights ("PSR"). This operation involves the issuance of 500,000 new shares at a unit price of EUR8.00, 
reflecting a nominal discount of 38% compared to the closing price on January 31, 2025, the day before the launch of 
the capital increase. 
 
Frédéric Fausser, CEO and Co-Founder of Samba Digital, states: 
"Imagine a sports club or a sponsor receiving a detailed analysis of their international digital campaigns' performance 
in real time-no more waiting days to compile scattered data. Imagine launching a personalized marketing activation 
within hours, powered by AI-driven insights and tools. This is the transformation promised by the digital revolution. 
At Samba Digital, we are at the heart of this revolution. Since 2018, we have built unique expertise in connecting 
sports rights holders, brands, and fans worldwide. Through our AI-based solutions and data analytics, we are 
transforming how our clients analyze and optimize their digital campaigns in real time. We enable them to measure every 
interaction, every engagement, and every euro spent with unmatched precision. This digital revolution is redefining 
industry standards and unlocking immense opportunities. 
Today, Samba Digital is reshaping the traditional marketing agency model. To accelerate our growth, strengthen our 
presence in key markets such as the U.S., Latin America, and India, and continue investing in cutting-edge 
technologies, we are launching a capital increase that we hope will gain strong investor support. This initiative 
aligns with our ambition to become a major player not only in sports but also in other industries where our solutions 
can drive transformation. We are excited to embark on this journey with you!" 
 
A Key International Player in Sports Digital Marketing 
Founded in 2018 in Miami and now headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Samba Digital has quickly established itself as a 
key player in digital marketing for the sports industry. In just six years, the company has built unique expertise, 
collaborating with iconic brands such as Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and leading franchises like the Kansas City Chiefs and 
Paris Saint-Germain. 
With a strategy built on creativity, responsiveness, and technological expertise, we meet the specific needs of sports 
rights holders and sponsors while ensuring adaptability to the sector's constraints. 
 
Innovative Technological Solutions for Sports 
Since its inception, Samba Digital has heavily invested in innovation, developing proprietary technological solutions 
that redefine industry standards: 
   -- Sports Translate: An online platform dedicated to translating and adapting sports content into more than 
  50 languages and dialects. It also offers subtitling and video dubbing services, enabling sports organizations to 
  effectively communicate with global audiences. 
   -- Talentisi: Launched in January 2023, this is the first collaborative platform designed for sports 
  organizations. It connects clients, employees, and a network of over 3,000 international talents, facilitating 
  project management and large-scale campaign execution. 
In addition, our Força creative studio is exploring new frontiers with a Proof of Concept (POC) developed in 
partnership with Orange Business. This ambitious project uses artificial intelligence, based on the Stable Diffusion 
environment, to automate and accelerate the production of creative designs and content, paving the way for a new era of 
innovation in our services. 
Finally, Samba Digital is also developing AI-based solutions to automate content creation, reducing costs and 
increasing production speed, meeting the needs of sports brands to maximize their engagement with fans. 
 
Sustained Growth and High Profitability 
Samba Digital has experienced strong growth since its founding, with revenue increasing from EUR3.9 million in 2022 to 
EUR5.6 million in 2023 (+44%). In 2024, the company expects revenue to reach EUR8 million (+43% growth), supported by a 
global presence in over 50 countries and multilingual service offerings. 
With a business model built on a global network of freelancers and consultants, Samba Digital maintains operational 
flexibility and cost control while ensuring high service quality. The company aims for an EBITDA margin of 25% in 2024, 
amounting to approximately EUR2 million. 
Operating through a mix of recurring contracts, one-off projects, and a rapidly expanding SaaS model, Samba Digital 
boasts a client retention rate exceeding 95%, demonstrating high customer satisfaction and loyalty. 
 
Key Strategic Priorities to Accelerate 
Samba Digital's ambition is clear: to become a global leader in digital services for sports by 2030. 
To achieve this, the company is focused on key strategic priorities: 
   -- Expanding AI-based services to revolutionize sports content management 
   -- Establishing an R&D center in Brazil 
   -- Targeting high-growth markets such as the U.S. and Latin America 
 
 
2030 objective: Reaching EUR40 Million in Revenue 
With favorable market conditions and major international sporting events on the horizon-such as the Club World Cup 
(2025), FIFA World Cup (2026), and Los Angeles Olympics (2028)-as well as regulatory changes in the Brazilian sports 
betting sector (expected from 2025), Samba Digital has set an ambitious target of reaching EUR40 million in revenue by 
2030. 
 
A Capital Increase to Revolutionize Sports Content Production Through AI 
The capital increase aims to provide Samba Digital with the necessary financial resources to execute its strategic 
growth plan and achieve its objectives. 
Proceeds from the capital increase will be allocated as follows: 
   -- c. 70%: Accelerate the development of our AI-driven platform, the cornerstone of our future growth 
  strategy. Investments will focus on finalizing advanced functionalities, integrating innovative solutions, and 
  enhancing technological capabilities. 
   -- c. 10%: Strengthen commercial presence and marketing efforts, particularly in key markets (U.S., Latin 
  America, and Europe), taking advantage of upcoming global sports events (World Cup 2026, Olympics 2028). A specific 
  opportunity has also been identified in India, supported by the arrival of Nilesh Deshmukh, a former Engage Digital 
  executive. 
   -- c. 20%: Improve financial structure by reducing reliance on factoring, thus enhancing cash flow and 
  financial stability. 
The capital increase, executed without preemptive subscription rights, will involve the issuance of 500,000 new shares 
at EUR8.00 per share, representing a 38% discount compared to Samba Digital's closing stock price on January 31, 2025 
(EUR12.90). 
Interested investors must place their subscription orders with an authorized financial intermediary from February 3 at 
8:30 AM to February 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM (Paris time) / 3:00 PM (Lisbon time). 
Following the transaction, the company's share capital will increase from EUR23.3 million to EUR24.5 million, with the 
total number of shares rising from 10,000,000 to 10,500,000. 
A listing request for the new shares will be submitted to Euronext Growth® Lisbon on February 18, 2025. 
Investors are advised to review the risk factors outlined in Chapter 3 of the Information Document, approved by 
Euronext on December 18, 2024, available at https://sambadigital.com/financial-communication-samba. 
 
 
Find all information related to 
Samba Digital's capital increase project at: 
https://invest.sambadigital.com 
 
 
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports sports clubs and stakeholders in the sports and eGaming 
industries with their international expansion strategies by growing their digital audiences worldwide. 
The company operates across four continents: the Americas (United States and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba 
Digital collaborates with top football clubs and organizations, including leading teams from English football 
(Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian 
football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich.), and, since 
2022, Portugal's Primeira Liga. 
The company has also extended its expertise to other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), 
rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, and tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). 
Headquartered in Portugal, Samba Digital also manages two dedicated platforms for the sports industry Sports 
Translate, which provides translation and content adaptation services in 50 languages and dialects, including 
subtitling and video dubbing solutions. And Sport Influencers, which connects brands with more than 5,000 influencers 
worldwide. 
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company globally to offer these diverse services under a flexible business 
model, operating without bank debt and maintaining a healthy cash flow that enables self-financed investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon (PTDGL0AM0003 - MLSMB). 
 
Contact details 
SAMBA DIGITAL 
Frédéric FAUSSER 
 
Chief Executive Officer 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com 
SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN, Investor Relations SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN, Press Relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT          Jennifer JULLIA 
+33 (0) 1 56 88 11 18        +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 
sambadigital@seitosei-actifin.com  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital_PR_capital_raise_opening_final 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID: 2079333 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2079333 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079333&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
