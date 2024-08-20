

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently issued a report highlighting a concerning increase in pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, within the United States.



According to the latest data from the CDC, there has been a notable surge in the number of reported whooping cough cases. As of June 1, over 10,800 cases have been documented, marking a substantial increase from just over 2,900 cases reported during the same period in 2023.



This highly contagious respiratory illness is caused by Bordetella pertussis, a bacterium that attaches to the cilia in the upper respiratory tract. The bacterium releases toxins that damage the cilia, leading to inflammation in the upper airways and resulting in severe coughing fits. Infants and young children are at higher risk for complications due to the severity of the illness, as highlighted by the CDC.



Dr. John Kelley from Redwood Pediatrics emphasized the importance of vaccinations, particularly for young children who are at serious risk if they contract whooping cough. He stressed the potential life-threatening nature of the disease for children under six months of age who are not fully vaccinated. Kelley advised ensuring vaccinations are up to date, staying home when sick, and practicing normal precautions such as thorough handwashing.



Initial symptoms of whooping cough often resemble those of a common cold, such as a runny nose, cough, and mild fever, lasting one to two weeks. However, these symptoms can progress into severe coughing fits that may persist for up to 12 weeks.



Standard vaccines for whooping cough include DTaP for younger children and Tdap for older individuals. However, there has been a significant rise in exemptions from routine vaccinations, contributing to the increase in cases. Healthcare providers across different regions are being encouraged to remain vigilant for pertussis cases, as public awareness of the disease has diminished during years of low incidence. Officials state that timely detection and antibiotic treatment can help reduce the severity of the infection and limit its spread.



