

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent Harvard study has revealed that consuming red meat might increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



The study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, focused on the role of heme iron, which is found in red meat and other animal products such as, poultry and seafood, and is easily absorbed by the body.



'This study underscores the importance of healthy dietary choices in diabetes prevention,' said corresponding author Frank Hu, a Harvard professor of nutrition and epidemiology.



For the study, researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health examined the iron intake in various forms in nearly 207,000 health professionals over 36 years.



They found that participants in the highest intake group had a 26 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those in the lowest intake group.



The study also linked the higher heme iron intake with elevated levels of biomarkers such as C-peptide, triglycerides, C-reactive protein, leptin, as well as lower levels of beneficial biomarkers like HDL cholesterol and adiponectin.



In contrast, the study found that non-heme iron, which is found in plant-based food, is harder for the body to absorb and does not carry the same diabetes risk.



'Reducing heme iron intake, particularly from red meat, and adopting a more plant-based diet can be effective strategies in lowering diabetes risk,' added Hu.



However, the researchers cautioned that some plant-based meats contain added heme iron to enhance their meaty flavor, which could also be associated with an increased diabetes risk.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX