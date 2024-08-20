

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Game Science's highly anticipated action role-playing game, Black Myth: Wukong, made its debut on August 20 for PC and PlayStation 5, with an Xbox Series X/S version in the pipeline. SteamDB data revealed that Black Myth: Wukong has rapidly gained popularity, becoming the second most-played game in Steam's history, with over 2.2 million players at its peak within 24 hours.



According to data from GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, a large portion of the game's player base on PC hails from China, comprising 88.1% of the total, followed by players from the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, and other countries. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game draws inspiration from the renowned Chinese novel, Journey to the West.



Despite accolades for its captivating combat mechanics and stunning visuals, the game has encountered criticism due to technical issues. Recognizing these challenges, Game Science acknowledged potential difficulties arising from the extensive scale and diverse hardware configurations. The company expressed regret to fans but assured effective management of any issues through its Data Storage and Processing Agreement.



Game Science advised players encountering hindrances to restart the game or utilize the Keeper's Shrine, which functions as a checkpoint and fast travel point within the game. Additionally, players experiencing graphical or launch-related problems were encouraged to refer to the game's support documentation for assistance.



