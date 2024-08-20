

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines made a significant announcement regarding its proposed merger with Hawaiian Airlines, revealing that the transaction has successfully passed a crucial regulatory hurdle with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).



This positive development follows the airline's recent decision to extend the review period for the $1.9 billion merger, as reported by Reuters. Alaska Airlines confirmed that the timeframe allotted for antitrust regulators to scrutinize the merger has concluded without the DOJ taking any legal action to impede the agreement.



'This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines,' the company stated, highlighting its ongoing collaboration with Hawaii's Attorney General to strengthen commitments that will benefit both Hawaiian Airlines and consumers in Hawaii. The merger is seen as a strategic move to enhance service offerings and operational capabilities in the region.



However, before the merger can be finalized, it must undergo a thorough evaluation by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The timeline for this review process remains uncertain, adding an element of anticipation to the proceedings. A spokesperson for the DOT commented, 'Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have filed a transfer application to combine under one certificate and cannot combine their operating authorities without the U.S. Department of Transportation's approval. The department is reviewing the application and can only approve a transfer if it is in the public interest.'



Alaska Airlines, which also owns Horizon Air, has expressed its intention to keep Hawaiian Airlines operating as a distinct brand while simultaneously seeking to optimize operational efficiencies between the two carriers. Together, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines boast a combined fleet of nearly 400 aircraft, servicing close to 140 destinations across various regions.



Hawaii's Governor Josh Green weighed in on the merger, stating, 'The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawai'i residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands, and HawaiianMiles members will retain the value of their miles while gaining access to more destinations around the world.'



