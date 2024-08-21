Regulatory News:

Reference is made to the simplified tender offer which has been filed by TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd ("TCC" or the "Company"; TWSE: 1101) on 8 July 2024, with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF")(AMF notice no. 224C1129), through its indirect subsidiary Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., on the shares of NHOA S.A. (EURONEXT PARIS: NHOA.PA) ("NHOA") at the price of EUR 1.10 per NHOA share (the "Tender Offer

On 19 August 2024, NHOA announced that the ad hoc committee of its Board of Directors expressed some reservations as to the fairness of the EUR 1.10 price per NHOA share in cash proposed by TCC and has therefore asked it to express its intentions regarding the Tender Offer.

The Board of Directors of TCC has taken note of these reservations and, in this context, has approved on 20 August 2024 the increase of the price of the Tender Offer to EUR 1.25 per NHOA share.

The increased price of EUR 1.25 per NHOA share represents a 114% premium over the closing share price as of 12 June 2024 prior to the announcement of the Tender Offer, as well as premiums of 114%, 94% and 82% respectively compared to the volume-weighted average prices over the 60, 120 and 180 trading days preceding that date.

Accordingly, an updated draft offer document will be filed with the AMF by mid-September 2024. The timing of the Tender Offer will be adapted accordingly.

Discussions with the ad hoc committee of NHOA's Board of Directors and its advisors will resume on that basis. Shareholders and potential investors of NHOA should continue to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of NHOA, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation to sell NHOA shares in any country, including France. There is no certainty that the simplified tender offer mentioned above will be opened. Under French law, the offer may not be opened until the AMF has issued a clearance decision (déclaration de conformité). Any decision relating to the offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the offer documentation.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The offer will not be addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and will not be accepted from any country where the offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply. The Company declines all responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820108685/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, ir@nhoagroup.com