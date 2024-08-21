

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK) reported a net profit after tax of A$898 million in fiscal year 2024, up 7.9% from the fiscal year 2023. The increase was driven by an 11% rise in net earned premiums, an improvement in the insurance profit, and higher investment income on shareholder funds.



Gross written premium for the year was A$16.40 billion up from A$14.73 billion in the prior year. Net earned premium grew to A$9.24 billion from A$8.33 billion in the previous year.



IAG has announced an additional on-market share buy-back of up to A$350 million.



The IAG Board has declared a final dividend of 17.0 cents per share, compared to 9 cents per share paid last year. The final dividend is payable on 26 September 2024 to shareholders registered on 30 August 2024. This brings the full year dividend to 27.0 cents per share compared to 15.0 cents per share in the prior year.



Looking ahead fiscal year 2025, the company projects Gross written premium growth of 'mid-to-high single digit.' It expects a reported insurance profit of between A$1.4 billion and A$1.6 billion which equates to a reported insurance margin of 13.5% to 15.5%.



