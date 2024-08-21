Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Offer for Trinity Exploration & Production Plc Waiver of Condition and Offer Declared Final

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

ALL SHARE OFFER for Trinity Exploration & Production Plc ("Trinity") by Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone")

Waiver of Condition and Offer Declared Final

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / The board of directors of Touchstone (the "Touchstone Board") announces that, further to Touchstone's announcement on 5 August 2024:

the Touchstone Board has waived Condition 2.3 (ii) of Part A of Part Three of the Touchstone Scheme Document (as defined below); and

the terms of Touchstone's offer for Trinity announced under Rule 2.7 of the Code on 1 May 2024 (the "Touchstone Offer") are final, and the Touchstone Offer will not be increased.

The Touchstone Board notes that the Irrevocable Undertakings provided to Touchstone by Trinity Shareholders in respect of a total of 15,083,344 Trinity Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 38.9 percent of Trinity's ordinary share capital in issue (excluding any Trinity Shares held in treasury) continue to remain binding.

When taken together with a letter of intent provided by a Trinity Shareholder, the total number of Trinity Shares subject to Irrevocable Undertakings and the letter of intent are 16,023,344 Trinity Shares, representing approximately 41.29 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of Trinity in issue on 20 August 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement and excluding any Trinity Shares held in treasury).

Touchstone notes that the terms of the Irrevocable Undertakings oblige those Trinity Shareholders and Trinity Directors who gave Irrevocable Undertakings to vote against the recommended offer by Lease Operators Limited for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trinity (the "Lease Operators Offer"), which is intended to be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Lease Operators Scheme"). As long as the Irrevocable Undertakings remain binding, the statutory majorities required for shareholder approval of the Lease Operators Scheme would not be capable of being met and the Lease Operators Scheme would not, therefore, be capable of becoming effective.

The terms of the Irrevocable Undertakings (including the circumstances in which they would cease to be binding) were summarised in both the announcement on 1 May 2024 and the shareholder circular relating to the Touchstone Scheme published by Trinity on 24 May 2024 (the "Touchstone Scheme Document"), and that summary is reproduced in full in the Annex to this announcement. The Irrevocable Undertakings themselves are available online at: https://www.touchstoneexploration.com/trinity-acquisition.

Touchstone continues to recommend that Trinity Shareholders to take no action in response to the Lease Operators Offer. A further announcement will be made by Touchstone in connection with the Touchstone Offer in due course, as and when appropriate.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchstone, commented:

"We continue to believe that the Touchstone Offer represents an attractive opportunity to materially enhance value for both Trinity's and Touchstone's shareholders, and we have therefore decided not to allow the Touchstone Offer to lapse at this juncture. The Touchstone Board maintains strong strategic and financial discipline with all corporate activity and continues to believe that the Touchstone Offer represents very attractive value to Trinity Shareholders; therefore, notwithstanding the Lease Operators Offer, Touchstone does not intend to increase its previously communicated offer.

Separately, within the constraints of the offer process, we will continue to keep our shareholders regularly updated on operational and strategic developments as we progress towards initial production from our Cascadura-2ST1 and Cascadura-3ST1 wells, and drill two additional development wells at our Cascadura B site in the fourth quarter of 2024, as previously announced on 13 August 2024."

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Touchstone Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Brian Hollingshead, Vice President Engineering and Business Development

Shore Capital (Lead Financial Adviser, Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Tom Knibbs Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Co-Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Adam James / Charlie Hammond Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Annex - Irrevocable Undertakings summary extracted from the Touchstone Scheme Document

The Touchstone Scheme Document contained the following summary of the Irrevocable Undertakings:

Trinity Director irrevocable undertakings in respect of Trinity Shares

The following holders or controllers of Trinity Shares have given irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting and, if Touchstone exercises its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer, to accept or procure acceptance of such offer:

Name of Trinity Director Number of Trinity Shares in respect of which undertaking is given

Percentage of Trinity issued share capital (excluding Trinity Shares held in treasury) as at 30 April 2024 Jeremy Bridglalsingh 319,463 0.8% James Menzies 115,000 0.3% Nicholas Clayton 30,000 0.1% TOTAL 464,463 1.2%

These irrevocable undertakings also extend to any shares acquired by the Trinity Directors as a result of the vesting of awards or the exercise of options under the Trinity Share Plan. The obligations of the Trinity Directors under the irrevocable undertakings shall lapse and cease to have effect on and from the following occurrences:

the Panel consents to Touchstone not proceeding with the Acquisition; the Acquisition lapses or is withdrawn or does not become effective by the Long-stop Date, provided that this shall not apply where the Acquisition is withdrawn as a result of Touchstone exercising its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer rather than by way of Scheme and such Takeover Offer has not lapsed or been withdrawn); or any competing offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trinity is declared unconditional or, if proceeding by way of a scheme of arrangement, becomes effective.

The irrevocable undertakings therefore remain binding in the event an alternate or higher competing possible offer or offer is made for Trinity.

Additional Shareholder irrevocable undertakings in respect of Trinity Shares

The following persons have given irrevocable undertakings which include undertakings to vote, or procure a vote, in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Resolution relating to the Acquisition at the General Meeting, or, in the event that the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, to accept or procure the acceptance of such Takeover Offer, in respect of the following Trinity Shares:

Name of Trinity Shareholder giving undertaking Number of Trinity Shares in respect of which undertaking is given Percentage of Trinity issued share capital (excluding Trinity Shares held in treasury as at 30 April 2024 Angus Winther 3,113,299 8.0% Gavin White 2,914,748 7.5% CS Living Trust 1,985,414 5.1% David A. Segel Trust 1,985,414 5.1% Jan-Dirk Lueders 1,498,855 3.9% Bruce Dingwall Trust 1,464,374 3.8% Scott Casto 1,463,374 3.8% CMT Investments LLC* 111,460 0.3% Segel Children's Trust 81,943 0.2% TOTAL 14,618,881 37.7%

*Held jointly by Jan-Dirk Lueders and Scott Casto through CMT Investments LLC

The irrevocable undertakings shall lapse and cease to have effect if:

the Panel consents to Touchstone not proceeding with the Acquisition; the Acquisition lapses or is withdrawn or does not become effective by the Long-stop Date, provided that this shall not apply where the Acquisition is withdrawn as a result of Touchstone exercising its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer rather than by way of Scheme and such Takeover Offer has not lapsed or been withdrawn); or any person other than Touchstone (or any person acting in concert with Touchstone) announces either: a competing offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trinity which is wholly in cash in an amount which is equal to or more than the value of the Acquisition; or a competing offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trinity, if not wholly in cash, on terms which represents (in the reasonable opinion of Shore Capital) an improvement of 20 per cent. or more on the value of the Acquisition, in each case prior to the date of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting; or any competing offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trinity is declared unconditional or, if proceeding by way of a scheme of arrangement, becomes effective.



SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com