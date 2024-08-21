

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments said the CMA has announced that it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe that the undertakings offered by the parties in lieu of a reference to a Phase 2 investigation, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA to remedy the issues it had identified, thereby precluding the need for a Phase 2 investigation. The CMA has until 18 October 2024 to decide whether to accept the undertakings, with the possibility to extend this timeframe to 13 December 2024.



The last day of dealings in, and for the registration and transfer of, Redrow shares, will be 21 August 2024. The Scheme is also expected to become effective later on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX