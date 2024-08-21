Three years after acquiring US-based Cuberg, Swedish battery maker Northvolt has decided to shut down the California unit and move future lithium-metal battery R&D to Sweden. From pv magazine ESS News Northvolt, Europe's battery manufacturing torchbearer, has announced the decision to shift development of its next-generation lithium-metal battery technology from California to its R&D campus, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden. To date, Northvolt has been engaged in the development of energy-dense lithium-metal battery technology for aviation applications and high-performance vehicles at its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...