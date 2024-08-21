Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LY
21.08.24
09:15 Uhr
1,678 Euro
+0,026
+1,57 %
21.08.2024 10:30 Uhr
Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik is preparing for the future - Recruits Victor Örn as Deputy CEO

Nordisk Bergteknik has recruited Victor Örn as Deputy CEO with special responsibility for the company's strategy and business development. Victor Örn, who will assume his new role on September 1st, most recently held the position of CEO at Navigo Invest, the principal owner of Nordisk Bergteknik. Victor Örn intends to step down from his position as a board member of Nordisk Bergteknik upon assuming his new role.

- Victor has been actively involved and instrumental in the development of Nordisk Bergteknik since its inception in 2016, and he possesses extensive knowledge and understanding of our operations. Our Group has been created through the acquisition of more than 20 independent companies and businesses. We know there is significant potential in further development where we realize the effects of synergies between the companies and their operations, as well as develop the potential of the combined brand and Nordisk Bergteknik's offering. By strengthening the group management with Victor Örn, we can further accelerate this work, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 21 August 2024 at 10:30 CEST.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.


