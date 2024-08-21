Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January-June 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, August 21, 2024 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company's interim report for January-June 2024 is now available, in Swedish, on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

Second quarter, April-June 2024

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0) and other revenue to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -11,045 (-7,552)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.05)

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30 amounted to kSEK 119,150 (156,717)

First half of the year, January-June 2024

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (721) and other revenue to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -19,527 (-21,942)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.14)

Significant events during the second quarter 2024

On May 24, announced that the company has signed a collaboration agreement with the world-leading academic hospital Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and Professor Sebastian Stintzing, for the further clinical development of arfolitixorin.

Significant events after the event of the period

On July 5, announced that an external committee of experts has performed a post hoc per-protocol analysis of the clinical phase III study AGENT that shows new results in favor of arfolitixorin.

On July 16, announced results of two further preclinical studies conducted by Oncosyne AS in collaboration with Akershus University Hospital in Oslo and at the Surgical Oncology Laboratory (SOL) at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg. Both studies show that increased doses of arfolitixorin in combination with 5-FU lead to significantly higher efficacy and thus support the dose-response relationship of arfolitixorin.

On July 30, announced that Margareta Hagman was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and assumed the position on August 13.

CEO's comment:

" We leave this period behind us with strengthened confidence in the potential of arfolitixorin. We have positive indications from a growing package of both preclinical and clinical data that reinforce the prospects of achieving successful results in the upcoming clinical study. New preclinical data show that higher doses of arfolitixorin led to higher efficacy, and we have seen that even the dose used in the AGENT study could have been superior to the comparator product in key patient groups if the study protocol is followed carefully. Now, we leave the analysis work behind us and focus the company's resources on conducting the clinical study in accordance with the program we previously announced", says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 12 56

Margareta Hagman, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: margareta.hagman@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 738 73 34 18

This information is information that Isofol Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST, on August 21, 2024.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) aims to raise the quality of life and increase the survival rate for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin is being developed with the purpose of increasing the efficacy of standard first-line treatment for several forms of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer. The next step in the clinical development program is currently being prepared based on a new dosage regimen that is expected to optimize arfolitixorin's efficacy. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com