

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have given resounding endorsement of Kamala Harris in impassioned speeches on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.



In electrifying speeches in a packed arena in Chicago Tuesday, they called on the voters to open a new chapter in US history by voting for Kamala Harris and reject the divisive politics of Donald Trump.



They cautioned that the election would be decided in a handful of key swing states in what remains an extremely tight race.



The Vice President holds a narrow lead in recent polling averages.



'Make no mistake; it will be a fight,' Obama said, adding, 'We are ready for a President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job.'



Trump's presidency was characterized by 'bluster and chaos,' according to Obama.



'We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.'



He said, 'The vast majority of us do not want to live in a country that's bitter and divided.'



'Hope is making a comeback,' Michelle told the crowd.



She made a scathing attack of Trump, asking if he knew he was running for a black job, in apparent reference to his statement that migrants are taking 'black jobs' in the country.



Rapper Lil John, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke at the Democratic Convention Tuesday.



Harris' running mate Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to speak at the DNC Wednesday night.



Prominent party leaders, celebrities and thousands of Democrats are gathering in Chicago for the DNC, which will conclude on Thursday with the official announcement of Harris as the party's presidential nominee.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News